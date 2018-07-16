So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 16, 2018

1. Pink Floyd, Astronomy Domine (live, from Ummagumma)

2. The Rolling Stones, Fingerprint File

3. Buddy Guy, Feels Like Rain

4. The B-52’s, Planet Claire

5. Blondie, Fade Away And Radiate

6. Jethro Tull, Thinking Around Corners

7. Bob Dylan, Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)

8. The Doobie Brothers, Nobody

9. The Doobie Brothers, Neal’s Fandango

10. Tom Waits, Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis

11. Seatrain, Waiting For Elijah (request)

12. The Beatles, Rocky Raccoon

13. Jefferson Airplane, Uncle Sam Blues (request)

14. Elton John, Amy

15. David Bowie, Fascination

16. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind

17. Deep Purple, Anyone’s Daughter

18. Murray McLauchlan, Out Past The Timberline

19. Blind Faith, Presence Of The Lord (request)

20. The Butterfield Blues Band, Work Song