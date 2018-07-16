1. Pink Floyd, Astronomy Domine (live, from Ummagumma)
2. The Rolling Stones, Fingerprint File
3. Buddy Guy, Feels Like Rain
4. The B-52’s, Planet Claire
5. Blondie, Fade Away And Radiate
6. Jethro Tull, Thinking Around Corners
7. Bob Dylan, Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
8. The Doobie Brothers, Nobody
9. The Doobie Brothers, Neal’s Fandango
10. Tom Waits, Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis
11. Seatrain, Waiting For Elijah (request)
12. The Beatles, Rocky Raccoon
13. Jefferson Airplane, Uncle Sam Blues (request)
14. Elton John, Amy
15. David Bowie, Fascination
16. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind
17. Deep Purple, Anyone’s Daughter
18. Murray McLauchlan, Out Past The Timberline
19. Blind Faith, Presence Of The Lord (request)
20. The Butterfield Blues Band, Work Song
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 16, 2018
