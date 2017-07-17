So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 17, 2017

1. Ten Years After, Love Like A Man

2. Fleetwood Mac, Coming Your Way

3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer/Greg Lake, Lend Your Love To Me Tonight (from Works, Volume I)

4. Keith Richards, Yap Yap

5. Pete Townshend, The Sea Refuses No River

6. John Lee Hooker, I Don’t Wanna Go To Vietnam

7. David Bowie, Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (reprise) (live, 1974)

8. Bill Wyman, What A Blow

9. Janis Joplin, Maybe

10. Colin James, Man’s Gotta Be A Stone

11. Bonnie Raitt, Burning Down The House (live)

12. Van Morrison, Almost Independence Day

13. J. Geils Band, Make Up Your Mind

14. Teenage Head, Disgusteen

15. Motorhead, Killed By Death

16. Dr. Feelgood, She Does It Right

17. John Mayall, Can’t Sleep This Night

18. Elton John, Bitter Fingers

19. Free, Magic Ship

20. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack, Damned For All Time/Blood Money

21. Bryan Ferry, No Face, No Name, No Number

22. King Crimson, Starless