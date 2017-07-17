1. Ten Years After, Love Like A Man
2. Fleetwood Mac, Coming Your Way
3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer/Greg Lake, Lend Your Love To Me Tonight (from Works, Volume I)
4. Keith Richards, Yap Yap
5. Pete Townshend, The Sea Refuses No River
6. John Lee Hooker, I Don’t Wanna Go To Vietnam
7. David Bowie, Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (reprise) (live, 1974)
8. Bill Wyman, What A Blow
9. Janis Joplin, Maybe
10. Colin James, Man’s Gotta Be A Stone
11. Bonnie Raitt, Burning Down The House (live)
12. Van Morrison, Almost Independence Day
13. J. Geils Band, Make Up Your Mind
14. Teenage Head, Disgusteen
15. Motorhead, Killed By Death
16. Dr. Feelgood, She Does It Right
17. John Mayall, Can’t Sleep This Night
18. Elton John, Bitter Fingers
19. Free, Magic Ship
20. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack, Damned For All Time/Blood Money
21. Bryan Ferry, No Face, No Name, No Number
22. King Crimson, Starless
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 17, 2017
