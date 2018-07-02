So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 2, 2018

- The Tragically Hip, At The Hundredth Meridian
- The Guess Who, Guns, Guns, Guns
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, She’s A Devil
- The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
- Bruce Cockburn, Burn
- Headstones, Swinging
- Rush, A Farewell To Kings
- Neil Young, Don’t Let It Bring You Down
- Lighthouse, Hats Off To The Stranger
- Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
- Tom Cochrane, Just Like Ali
- April Wine, Silver Dollar
- The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?
- The Beatles, Fixing A Hole
- The Band, The Unfaithful Servant
- Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues
- Nazareth, Vigilante Man
- Bad Company, Lonely For Your Love
- Rod Stewart, Cut Across Shorty
- Led Zeppelin, The Lemon Song
- Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
- Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Driftin’ And Driftin’ (live)
- The Allman Brothers Band, Drunken Hearted Boy (live)
- Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost (instrumental)
- Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part I (instrumental)