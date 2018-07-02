So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 2, 2018

  1. The Tragically Hip,  At The Hundredth Meridian
  2. The Guess Who, Guns, Guns, Guns
  3. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, She’s A Devil
  4. The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
  5. Bruce Cockburn, Burn
  6. Headstones, Swinging
  7. Rush, A Farewell To Kings
  8. Neil Young, Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  9. Lighthouse, Hats Off To The Stranger
  10. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
  11. Tom Cochrane, Just Like Ali
  12. April Wine, Silver Dollar
  13. The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?
  14. The Beatles, Fixing A Hole
  15. The Band, The Unfaithful Servant
  16. Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues
  17. Nazareth, Vigilante Man
  18. Bad Company, Lonely For Your Love
  19. Rod Stewart, Cut Across Shorty
  20. Led Zeppelin, The Lemon Song
  21. Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
  22. Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Driftin’ And Driftin’ (live)
  23. The Allman Brothers Band, Drunken Hearted Boy (live)
  24. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost (instrumental)
  25. Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part I (instrumental)

