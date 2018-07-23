So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 23, 2018

1. Led Zeppelin, Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid
2. The Rolling Stones, Moonlight Mile (request)
3. Aynsley Dunbar, Watch ‘N’ Chain (request)
4. Van Halen, Stay Frosty
5. Van Halen, Ice Cream Man
6. Paul McCartney, Cuff Link
7. Nazareth, Rock ‘N’ Roll Telephone
8. Queen, Sleeping On The Sidewalk
9. Pete Townshend/Ronnie Lane, My Baby Gives It Away
10. Elton John, Indian Sunset
11. Eagles, Teenage Jail
12. Aerosmith, My Fist Your Face
13. The Boomtown Rats, Up All Night
14. Metallica, Halo On Fire
15. AC/DC, Skies On Fire
16. Black Sabbath, Wheels Of Confusion
17, David Bowie, Wild Is The Wind
18. Stories, Brother Louie
19. REM, How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us
20. Dr. John, I Walk On Guilded Splinters
21. J. Geils Band, Musta Got Lost (live from Blow Your Face Out including Peter Wolf pre-song rap intro)
