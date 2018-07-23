So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 23, 2018

1. Led Zeppelin, Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid

2. The Rolling Stones, Moonlight Mile (request)

3. Aynsley Dunbar, Watch ‘N’ Chain (request)

4. Van Halen, Stay Frosty

5. Van Halen, Ice Cream Man

6. Paul McCartney, Cuff Link

7. Nazareth, Rock ‘N’ Roll Telephone

8. Queen, Sleeping On The Sidewalk

9. Pete Townshend/Ronnie Lane, My Baby Gives It Away

10. Elton John, Indian Sunset

11. Eagles, Teenage Jail

12. Aerosmith, My Fist Your Face

13. The Boomtown Rats, Up All Night

14. Metallica, Halo On Fire

15. AC/DC, Skies On Fire

16. Black Sabbath, Wheels Of Confusion

17, David Bowie, Wild Is The Wind

18. Stories, Brother Louie

19. REM, How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us

20. Dr. John, I Walk On Guilded Splinters

21. J. Geils Band, Musta Got Lost (live from Blow Your Face Out including Peter Wolf pre-song rap intro)