So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 3, 2017

  1. T-Bone Burnett, The Rat Age
  2. The Rolling Stones, Time Waits For No One
  3. Tom Waits, Chocolate Jesus
  4. Funkadelic, You Scared the Lovin’ Outta Me
  5. David Bowie, God Knows I’m Good
  6. Whitesnake, Lonely Days Lonely Nights
  7. Buddy Guy, Outskirts Of Town
  8. Joe Strummer & the Mescalaroes, At The Border, Guy
  9. The Clash, Lost In The Supermarket
  10. Iron Maiden, The Man Who Would Be King
  11. John Mellencamp, Melting Pot
  12. Joe Jackson, The Evil Eye
  13. Canned Heat, Fried Hockey Boogie
  14. John Lee Hooker, War Is Over (Goodbye California)
  15. R.E.M., Talk About The Passion
  16. Metallica, Astronomy
  17. Jethro Tull, Quizz Kid
  18. Van Halen, Man On A Mission
  19. UFO, Out In The Street
  20. Led Zeppelin, In The Evening
  21. Deep Purple, Sun Goes Down
  22. Aerosmith, Shela

