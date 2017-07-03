So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 3, 2017

T-Bone Burnett, The Rat Age

The Rolling Stones, Time Waits For No One

Tom Waits, Chocolate Jesus

Funkadelic, You Scared the Lovin’ Outta Me

David Bowie, God Knows I’m Good

Whitesnake, Lonely Days Lonely Nights

Buddy Guy, Outskirts Of Town

Joe Strummer & the Mescalaroes, At The Border, Guy

The Clash, Lost In The Supermarket

Iron Maiden, The Man Who Would Be King

John Mellencamp, Melting Pot

Joe Jackson, The Evil Eye

Canned Heat, Fried Hockey Boogie

John Lee Hooker, War Is Over (Goodbye California)

R.E.M., Talk About The Passion

Metallica, Astronomy

Jethro Tull, Quizz Kid

Van Halen, Man On A Mission

UFO, Out In The Street

Led Zeppelin, In The Evening

Deep Purple, Sun Goes Down