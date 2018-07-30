So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 30/18

1. Hawkwind, Sonic Attack

2. Hawkwind, Silver Machine

3. John Hiatt, Perfectly Good Guitar

4. Brian May, Rollin’ Over

5. Foreigner, Love Has Taken Its Toll

6. Paul Butterfield’s Better Days, Take Your Pleasure Where You Find It

7. Joan Baez, Diamonds And Rust

8. Bob Dylan, Roll On John

9.The Rolling Stones, Let It Loose

10. Jethro Tull, With You There To Help Me

11. Dire Straits, In The Gallery

12. It’s A Beautiful Day, White Bird

13. The Kinks, Hatred (A Duet)

14. Warren Zevon, Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song)

15. Harry Nilsson, Thursday (Here’s Why I Did Not Go To Work Today)

16. Mountain, Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin)

17. Eric Clapton, Next Time You See Her

18. Joe Cocker, Blue Medley (I’ll Drown In My Own Tears/When Something Is Wrong With My Baby/I’ve Been Loving You Too Long, live from Mad Dogs and Englishmen)

19. The Allman Brothers Band, Nobody Knows