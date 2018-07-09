1. Faces, (I Know) I’m Losing You (live at the BBC, 1971)
2. Blind Faith, Had To Cry Today
3. Alvin Lee, I want You (She’s So Heavy)
4. Jethro Tull, Beastie
5. The Rolling Stones, No Spare Parts (off expanded Some Girls re-release, 2011)
6. Jerry Lee Lewis, Lewis Boogie
7. The Who, How Can You Do It Alone
8. Robert Plant, Reckless Love
9. Supertramp, Child Of Vision
10. Tom Jones, Detroit City
11. Lou Reed, Magic And Loss – The Summation
12. Ry Cooder, Smells Like Money
13. Chilliwack, 148 Heavy
14. The Kinks, Holloway Jail
15. Van Halen, The Seventh Seal
16. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland, Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
17. Joe Cocker, Seven Days
18. Slim Harpo, Shake Your Hips
19. Judas Priest, Subterfuge (Ripper Owens on vocals, from Demolition)
20. Neil Young, Lookout Joe
21. Uriah Heep, Rock ‘N’ Roll Medley (live): Roll Over Beethoven/Blue Suede Shoes/Mean Woman Blues/Hound Dog/At The Hop/Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On/Blue Suede Shoes
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 9, 2018
