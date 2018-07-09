So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 9, 2018

1. Faces, (I Know) I’m Losing You (live at the BBC, 1971)

2. Blind Faith, Had To Cry Today

3. Alvin Lee, I want You (She’s So Heavy)

4. Jethro Tull, Beastie

5. The Rolling Stones, No Spare Parts (off expanded Some Girls re-release, 2011)

6. Jerry Lee Lewis, Lewis Boogie

7. The Who, How Can You Do It Alone

8. Robert Plant, Reckless Love

9. Supertramp, Child Of Vision

10. Tom Jones, Detroit City

11. Lou Reed, Magic And Loss – The Summation

12. Ry Cooder, Smells Like Money

13. Chilliwack, 148 Heavy

14. The Kinks, Holloway Jail

15. Van Halen, The Seventh Seal

16. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland, Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City

17. Joe Cocker, Seven Days

18. Slim Harpo, Shake Your Hips

19. Judas Priest, Subterfuge (Ripper Owens on vocals, from Demolition)

20. Neil Young, Lookout Joe

21. Uriah Heep, Rock ‘N’ Roll Medley (live): Roll Over Beethoven/Blue Suede Shoes/Mean Woman Blues/Hound Dog/At The Hop/Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On/Blue Suede Shoes