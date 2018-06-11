So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 11, 2018

1. Fleetwood Mac, Coming Your Way (RIP Danny Kirwan)

2. Patti Smith Group, Space Monkey

3. Jimi Hendrix, Johnny B. Goode (live)

4. The Clash, Brand New Cadillac (request)

5. Jeff Beck with The Jan Hammer Group, Earth (Still Our Only Home)

6. The Tragically Hip, On The Verge

7. Electric Light Orchestra, Laredo Tornado

8. The Rolling Stones, Under The Radar (A Bigger Bang album outtake available on expanded DVD edition)

9. Heart, Cry To Me

10. Heart, Go On Cry

11. Black Sabbath, I

12. Deep Purple, Fools

13. Aerosmith, Three Mile Smile

14. Neil Young, Big Time

15. Flash And The Pan, Make Your Own Cross

16. Marianne Faithfull, The Blue Millionaire (extended 8:23 version)

17. Bruce Springsteen, Night

18. Robert Johnson, Preachin’ Blues (Up Jumped The Devil)

19. Billy Joel, Stiletto

20. Kenny Rogers And The First Edition, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

21. Pink Floyd, Poles Apart

22. Eric Clapton, The Core