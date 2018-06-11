1. Fleetwood Mac, Coming Your Way (RIP Danny Kirwan)
2. Patti Smith Group, Space Monkey
3. Jimi Hendrix, Johnny B. Goode (live)
4. The Clash, Brand New Cadillac (request)
5. Jeff Beck with The Jan Hammer Group, Earth (Still Our Only Home)
6. The Tragically Hip, On The Verge
7. Electric Light Orchestra, Laredo Tornado
8. The Rolling Stones, Under The Radar (A Bigger Bang album outtake available on expanded DVD edition)
9. Heart, Cry To Me
10. Heart, Go On Cry
11. Black Sabbath, I
12. Deep Purple, Fools
13. Aerosmith, Three Mile Smile
14. Neil Young, Big Time
15. Flash And The Pan, Make Your Own Cross
16. Marianne Faithfull, The Blue Millionaire (extended 8:23 version)
17. Bruce Springsteen, Night
18. Robert Johnson, Preachin’ Blues (Up Jumped The Devil)
19. Billy Joel, Stiletto
20. Kenny Rogers And The First Edition, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
21. Pink Floyd, Poles Apart
22. Eric Clapton, The Core
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 11, 2018
