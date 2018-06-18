So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 18, 2018

  1. The Rolling Stones, Hot Stuff
  2. The Rolling Stones, Jigsaw Puzzle
  3. The Rolling Stones, Down In The Hole
  4. The Beatles, Blackbird
  5. The Beatles, Dear Prudence
  6. The Beatles, I’m So Tired
  7. Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
  8. Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song
  9. Led Zeppelin, Trampled Underfoot
  10. Deep Purple, Lay Down, Stay Down
  11. Deep Purple, Loosen My Strings
  12. Deep Purple, Nobody’s Home
  13. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
  14. Pink Floyd, Arnold Layne
  15. Pink Floyd, Fat Old Sun
  16. Black Sabbath, A National Acrobat
  17. Black Sabbath, Digital Bitch
  18. Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade
  19. AC/DC, Boogie Man
  20. AC/DC, Got You By The Balls
  21. AC/DC, If You Dare
  22. Bad Company, Evil Wind
  23. Bad Company, Gone, Gone, Gone
  24. Bad Company, Don’t Let Me Down
  25. Pink Floyd, Signs Of Life
  26. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost

