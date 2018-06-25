1. Keith Richards, 999
2. Joe Jackson, Got The Time
3. Styx, Prelude 12/Suite Madame Blue
4. The Doors, Maggie McGill
5. The Notting Hillbillies, Railroad Worksong
6. David Bowie, Let Me Sleep Beside You
7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Blue Moanin’
8. Rod Stewart, Hard Road
9. The Dirty Mac (John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Mitch Mitchell, Keith Richards), Yer Blues (includes Mick Jagger/John Lennon intro, from The Rolling Stones’ Rock And Roll Circus, Dec. 11/68)
10. Pink Floyd, A Pillow Of Winds
11. Jesus Christ Superstar (1970 version – Murray Head/Judas, Ian Gillan/Jesus, Yvonne Elliman/Mary Magdalene, etc) This Jesus Must Die
12. Bruce Springsteen, Two Faces
13. ZZ Top, A Fool For Your Stockings
14. Robert Plant, Carry Fire
15. Vanilla Fudge, Season Of The Witch
16. Nazareth, All Night Radio
17. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Better Watch Out
18. Queen, More Of That Jazz
19. Yes, Into The Lens
20. Warren Zevon, Genius
21. The Allman Brothers Band, The High Cost Of Low Living (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 25, 2018
