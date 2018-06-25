So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 25, 2018

1. Keith Richards, 999

2. Joe Jackson, Got The Time

3. Styx, Prelude 12/Suite Madame Blue

4. The Doors, Maggie McGill

5. The Notting Hillbillies, Railroad Worksong

6. David Bowie, Let Me Sleep Beside You

7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Blue Moanin’

8. Rod Stewart, Hard Road

9. The Dirty Mac (John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Mitch Mitchell, Keith Richards), Yer Blues (includes Mick Jagger/John Lennon intro, from The Rolling Stones’ Rock And Roll Circus, Dec. 11/68)

10. Pink Floyd, A Pillow Of Winds

11. Jesus Christ Superstar (1970 version – Murray Head/Judas, Ian Gillan/Jesus, Yvonne Elliman/Mary Magdalene, etc) This Jesus Must Die

12. Bruce Springsteen, Two Faces

13. ZZ Top, A Fool For Your Stockings

14. Robert Plant, Carry Fire

15. Vanilla Fudge, Season Of The Witch

16. Nazareth, All Night Radio

17. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Better Watch Out

18. Queen, More Of That Jazz

19. Yes, Into The Lens

20. Warren Zevon, Genius

21. The Allman Brothers Band, The High Cost Of Low Living (live)