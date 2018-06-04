1. Pink Floyd, Echoes (request)
2. Leo Kottke, Bumblebee (request)
3. The Rolling Stones, Stray Cat Blues
4. Iron Maiden, El Dorado
5. Neil Young, El Dorado (not the same song )
6. Small Faces, Ogden’s Nut Gone Flake
7. Eagles, Early Bird
8. Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen, Lost In The Ozone
9. Donovan, Epistle To Dippy
10. J.Geils Band, Serves You Right To Suffer
11. Johnny Cash, (There’ll Be) Peace In The Valley (live at San Quentin)
12. Jethro Tull, Black Satin Dancer
13. Elton John, Bad Side Of The Moon
14. AC/DC, Satellite Blues
15. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mr. Banker
16. Little Feat, Trouble
17. Bryan Ferry, Windswept
18. The Selecter, The Selecter
19. The Specials, Gangsters
20. Gov’t Mule, Broke Down On The Brazos
21. Joe Jackson, Isfahan/Caravan
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 4, 2018
