So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 4, 2018

1. Pink Floyd, Echoes (request)

2. Leo Kottke, Bumblebee (request)

3. The Rolling Stones, Stray Cat Blues

4. Iron Maiden, El Dorado

5. Neil Young, El Dorado (not the same song 🙂 )

6. Small Faces, Ogden’s Nut Gone Flake

7. Eagles, Early Bird

8. Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen, Lost In The Ozone

9. Donovan, Epistle To Dippy

10. J.Geils Band, Serves You Right To Suffer

11. Johnny Cash, (There’ll Be) Peace In The Valley (live at San Quentin)

12. Jethro Tull, Black Satin Dancer

13. Elton John, Bad Side Of The Moon

14. AC/DC, Satellite Blues

15. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mr. Banker

16. Little Feat, Trouble

17. Bryan Ferry, Windswept

18. The Selecter, The Selecter

19. The Specials, Gangsters

20. Gov’t Mule, Broke Down On The Brazos

21. Joe Jackson, Isfahan/Caravan