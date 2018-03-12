1. The Rolling Stones, All Down The Line
2. The Beatles, I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
3. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Beltmaker (request)
4. Jethro Tull, Old Aces Die Hard
5. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Sin City
6. Blue Cheer, Peace Of Mind
7. Morgen, Love (American psychedelic band from Long Island, one album, 1969)
8. Los Lobos, River Of Fools
9. J.J. Cale, Shanghaid
10. Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, Highgate Shuffle (from Rod Stewart Unplugged . . . and seated)
11. Pink Floyd, When You’re In
12. Pink Floyd, Let There Be More Light
13. Ike and Tina Turner, I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (live, 1969, taken from The Rolling Stones’ expanded 2009 release of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out!)
14. Eagles, Try And Love Again
15. The Moody Blues, Talking Out Of Turn
16. Graham Parker And The Rumour, Devil’s Sidewalk
17. Rush, Natural Science
18. The Allman Brothers Band, Woman Across The River
19. Led Zeppelin, Achilles Last Stand
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 12, 2018
