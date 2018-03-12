So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 12, 2018

1. The Rolling Stones, All Down The Line

2. The Beatles, I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

3. McKenna Mendelson Mainline, Beltmaker (request)

4. Jethro Tull, Old Aces Die Hard

5. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Sin City

6. Blue Cheer, Peace Of Mind

7. Morgen, Love (American psychedelic band from Long Island, one album, 1969)

8. Los Lobos, River Of Fools

9. J.J. Cale, Shanghaid

10. Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, Highgate Shuffle (from Rod Stewart Unplugged . . . and seated)

11. Pink Floyd, When You’re In

12. Pink Floyd, Let There Be More Light

13. Ike and Tina Turner, I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (live, 1969, taken from The Rolling Stones’ expanded 2009 release of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out!)

14. Eagles, Try And Love Again

15. The Moody Blues, Talking Out Of Turn

16. Graham Parker And The Rumour, Devil’s Sidewalk

17. Rush, Natural Science

18. The Allman Brothers Band, Woman Across The River

19. Led Zeppelin, Achilles Last Stand