1. The Who, My Wife (request)
2. Yoko Ono, Move On Fast (request)
3. Judas Priest, Firepower
4. 10cc, Silly Love
5. Fleetwood Mac, Searching For Madge
6. Fleetwood Mac, Fighting For Madge
7. April Wine, Slow Poke
8. The Rolling Stones, Continental Drift
9. Curtis Mayfield, Future Shock
10. The Amboy Dukes, Prodigal Man
11. Dire Straits, Single Handed Sailor
12. Doug And The Slugs, Soldier Of Fortune
13. Peter Tosh, Stepping Razor
14. Marianne Faithfull, Brain Drain
15. Rainbow, Gates of Babylon
16. Jethro Tull, Hunting Girl
17. The Police, Voices Inside My Head
18. Wishbone Ash, Warrior
19. Bruce Springsteen, Independence Day
20. Billy Cobham, Stratus
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 19, 2018
