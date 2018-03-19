So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 19, 2018

1. The Who, My Wife (request)

2. Yoko Ono, Move On Fast (request)

3. Judas Priest, Firepower

4. 10cc, Silly Love

5. Fleetwood Mac, Searching For Madge

6. Fleetwood Mac, Fighting For Madge

7. April Wine, Slow Poke

8. The Rolling Stones, Continental Drift

9. Curtis Mayfield, Future Shock

10. The Amboy Dukes, Prodigal Man

11. Dire Straits, Single Handed Sailor

12. Doug And The Slugs, Soldier Of Fortune

13. Peter Tosh, Stepping Razor

14. Marianne Faithfull, Brain Drain

15. Rainbow, Gates of Babylon

16. Jethro Tull, Hunting Girl

17. The Police, Voices Inside My Head

18. Wishbone Ash, Warrior

19. Bruce Springsteen, Independence Day

20. Billy Cobham, Stratus