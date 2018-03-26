So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 26, 2018

1. Accept, Fast As A Shark

2. Judas Priest, Flamethrower

3. Iron Maiden, Futureal

4. The Rolling Stones, Jiving Sister Fanny (request)

5. Jerry Lee Lewis, No Headstone On My Grave (request)

6. Jimi Hendrix, Mannish Boy

7. Blue Oyster Cult, Screams

8.Jeff Beck, Let Me Love You

9. Jethro Tull, When Jesus Came To Play

10. Mose Allison, Your Molecular Structure

11. Paul McCartney & Wings, Name And Address

12. April Wine, Before The Dawn

13. Aerosmith, Lightning Strikes

14. Elton John, Gulliver/It’s Hay Chewed/Reprise

15. The Cars, Shoo Be Do/Candy-O

16. Linda Ronstadt,Someone To Lay Down Beside Me

17. The Specials, Too Much Too Young

18. Pink Floyd, If

19. Neil Young, Crime In The City (Sixty To Zero Part I)

20. Joni Mitchell, Sex Kills

21. John Mayall, Night Flyer

22. Isaac Hayes, Theme From Shaft

23. Steppenwolf, Snowblind Friend

24. The Allman Brothers Band, Heart Of Stone