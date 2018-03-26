1. Accept, Fast As A Shark
2. Judas Priest, Flamethrower
3. Iron Maiden, Futureal
4. The Rolling Stones, Jiving Sister Fanny (request)
5. Jerry Lee Lewis, No Headstone On My Grave (request)
6. Jimi Hendrix, Mannish Boy
7. Blue Oyster Cult, Screams
8.Jeff Beck, Let Me Love You
9. Jethro Tull, When Jesus Came To Play
10. Mose Allison, Your Molecular Structure
11. Paul McCartney & Wings, Name And Address
12. April Wine, Before The Dawn
13. Aerosmith, Lightning Strikes
14. Elton John, Gulliver/It’s Hay Chewed/Reprise
15. The Cars, Shoo Be Do/Candy-O
16. Linda Ronstadt,Someone To Lay Down Beside Me
17. The Specials, Too Much Too Young
18. Pink Floyd, If
19. Neil Young, Crime In The City (Sixty To Zero Part I)
20. Joni Mitchell, Sex Kills
21. John Mayall, Night Flyer
22. Isaac Hayes, Theme From Shaft
23. Steppenwolf, Snowblind Friend
24. The Allman Brothers Band, Heart Of Stone
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 26, 2018
1. Accept, Fast As A Shark