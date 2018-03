So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 5, 2018

1. Ted Nugent, Wang Dang Sweet Poontang (live)

2. The Rolling Stones, Rip This Joint

3. Queen, Sheer Heart Attack

4. T. Rex, Satisfaction Pony

5. The Sex Pistols, Sub-Mission

6. Jethro Tull, Hymn 43

7. Guns N’ Roses, You Could Be Mine

8. Black Sabbath, Turn Up The Night

9. Rainbow, Do You Close Your Eyes

10. Led Zeppelin, The Wanton Song

11. Patti Smith Group, 25th Floor/High On Rebellion

12. Rare Earth, What’d I Say

13. Carl Perkins, Right String, Wrong Yo-Yo (request)

14. (Harry) Nilsson, Jump Into The Fire (full album version, 7:00), (request)

15. The Butterfield Blues Band, In My Own Dream (request)

16. Nash The Slash, 19th Nervous Breakdown

17. Nash The Slash, Dead Man’s Curve

18. Flash And The Pan, Don’t Vote

19. Talking Heads, Memories Can’t Wait

20. Chris Rea, Auberge

21. Melissa Etheridge, Like The Way I Do

22. Genesis, The Lady Lies

23. Neil Young, Over And Over

24. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, I Think You Better Slow Down/Slow Down Boogie