So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 21, 2018

1. Megadeth, Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

2. Blue Oyster Cult, Tattoo Vampire

3. Link Wray, Big City After Dark

4. Rush, The Twilight Zone

5. The Rolling Stones, Had It With You

6. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Buff Bar Blues (request)

7. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Framed (request)

8. AC/DC, Night Prowler

9. David Bowie, Soul Love

10. The Black Keys, Thickfreakness

11. Deep Purple, Smooth Dancer

12. Television, Marquee Moon

13. Tipton, Entwistle & Powell, The Holy Man

14. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version with Ian Gillan, Murray Head, Yvonne Elliman etc.), King Herod’s Song (Try It And See)/Judas’ Death/Trial Before Pilate (including the 39 lashes)

15. Santana, La Fuente Del Ritmo

16. Townes Van Zandt, Waitin’ Around To Die

17. Bob Dylan, Drifter’s Escape

18. Blackmore’s Night, Fires At Midnight

20. U2, Surrender

21. Funkadelic, Maggot Brain