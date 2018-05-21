1. Megadeth, Holy Wars…The Punishment Due
2. Blue Oyster Cult, Tattoo Vampire
3. Link Wray, Big City After Dark
4. Rush, The Twilight Zone
5. The Rolling Stones, Had It With You
6. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Buff Bar Blues (request)
7. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Framed (request)
8. AC/DC, Night Prowler
9. David Bowie, Soul Love
10. The Black Keys, Thickfreakness
11. Deep Purple, Smooth Dancer
12. Television, Marquee Moon
13. Tipton, Entwistle & Powell, The Holy Man
14. Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack (1970 version with Ian Gillan, Murray Head, Yvonne Elliman etc.), King Herod’s Song (Try It And See)/Judas’ Death/Trial Before Pilate (including the 39 lashes)
15. Santana, La Fuente Del Ritmo
16. Townes Van Zandt, Waitin’ Around To Die
17. Bob Dylan, Drifter’s Escape
18. Blackmore’s Night, Fires At Midnight
20. U2, Surrender
21. Funkadelic, Maggot Brain
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 21, 2018
1. Megadeth, Holy Wars…The Punishment Due