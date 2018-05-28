So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 28/18

  1. The Rolling Stones, Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  2. Traffic, Roll Right Stones
  3. Headstones, Teeth And Tissue
  4. Pink Floyd, Sheep
  5. The Allman Brothers Band, Hot ‘Lanta (live)
  6. Humble Pie, I Don’t Need No Doctor (live)
  7. Chicago, Sing A Mean Tune Kid
  8. Jethro Tull, Budapest
  9. Kiss, Rocket Ride
  10. The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
  11. Gov’t Mule, Thorazine Shuffle
  12. Aerosmith, Seasons Of Wither
  13. Judas Priest, Hell Patrol
  14. Junkhouse, Caves
  15. Thin Lizzy, A Song For While I’m Away
  16. Deep Purple, Walk On
  17. Bob Dylan, Joey
  18. David Bowie, Song For Bob Dylan

