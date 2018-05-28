So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 28/18

- The Rolling Stones, Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Traffic, Roll Right Stones
- Headstones, Teeth And Tissue
- Pink Floyd, Sheep
- The Allman Brothers Band, Hot ‘Lanta (live)
- Humble Pie, I Don’t Need No Doctor (live)
- Chicago, Sing A Mean Tune Kid
- Jethro Tull, Budapest
- Kiss, Rocket Ride
- The Pursuit Of Happiness, She’s The Devil
- Gov’t Mule, Thorazine Shuffle
- Aerosmith, Seasons Of Wither
- Judas Priest, Hell Patrol
- Junkhouse, Caves
- Thin Lizzy, A Song For While I’m Away
- Deep Purple, Walk On
- Bob Dylan, Joey
- David Bowie, Song For Bob Dylan