1. Mission Impossible TV show theme
2. Gov’t Mule, Helter Skelter (live)
3. Glenn Tipton, Paint It Black
4.Beck Bogert Appice, Lady
5. Bruce Spriingsteen, Candy’s Room
6. The Rolling Stones, Ride On, Baby
7. Eagles, Outlaw Man
8. John Lennon, Well Well Well
9. Pantera, Drag The Waters
10. Bruce Cockburn, What About The Bond
11. Molly Hatchet, Bounty Hunter
12. Blue Oyster Cult, Veteran Of The Psychic Wars
13. Bob Seger, House Behind A House
14. Gary Moore, Tell Me Woman
15. The Traveling Wilburys, Inside Out
16. Savoy Brown, Money Can’t Save Your Soul
17. The Moody Blues, Melancholy Man
18. Deep Purple, Anthem
19. The Black Keys, Everlasting Light
20. The White Stripes, One More Cup Of Coffee
21. Black Sabbath, Heart Like A Wheel
22. Robin Trower, The Fool And Me
23. Traffic, Graveyard People
24. Derek And The Dominos, Got To Get Better In A Little While (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 7, 2018
