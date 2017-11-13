1. Paul Butterfield, Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
2. The Clash, I’m So Bored With the USA
3. The Clash, The Right Profile
4. Blondie, Accidents Never Happen
5. Elvis Costello, Welcome To The Working Week
6. Elvis Costello, Miracle Man
7. Joe Jackson, Friday
8. Jethro Tull, For A Thousand Mothers
9. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault
10. Ozzy Osbourne, I Don’t Know
11. Black Sabbath, Falling Off The Edge Of The World
12. The Rolling Stones, The Storm
13. Eagles, Those Shoes
14. The Who, How Many Friends
15. J.J. Cale, Don’t Cry Sister
16. Golden Earring, Vanilla Queen (live)
19. Joe Walsh, I Can Play That Rock & Roll
20. April Wine, Electric Jewels
21. Deep Purple, Hard Lovin’ Man
22. Jimi Hendrix, Like A Rolling Stone (live at Monterey Pop Festival 1967)
23. Bad Company, Hammer Of Love
24. Rod Stewart, Mandolin Wind
25. The Allman Brothers Band, Whipping Post (live, 1992)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 13, 2017
