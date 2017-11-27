So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017

1. Hawkwind, Sonic Attack

2. The Rolling Stones, Monkey Man (request)

3. Chuck Berry, Too Much Monkey Business (request)

4. Warren Zevon, Monkey Wash Donkey Rinse (request)

5. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Temptation

6. Ten Years After, I’m Coming On

7. Murray McClauchlan, Sixteen Lanes Of Highway

8. Traffic, John Barleycorn Must Die

9. Van Halen, Mine All Mine

10. Queen, Great King Rat

11. Metallica, The House Jack Built

12. Megadeth, Kill The King

13. John Mellencamp, Last Chance

14. Bryan Ferry, Can’t Let Go

15. Janis Joplin, A Woman Left Lonely

16. Guns N’ Roses, Bad Obsession

19. The Grateful Dead, The Music Never Stopped

20. Elton John, Razor Face

21. Talking Heads, The Great Curve

22. Flash And The Pan, Media Man

23. Coverdale/Page, Over Now