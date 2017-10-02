1. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Breakdown (request)
2. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Hometown Blues
3. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, The Wild One, Forever
4. ZZ Top, Ko Ko Blue
5. The Temptations, Since I Lost My Baby
6.The Steve Miller Band, Winter Time
7. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, On The Street
8. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Depot Street
9. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Cry To Me
10. Van Morrison, Transformation
11. Nazareth, Kentucky Fried Blues
12. Pink Floyd, Take Up Thy Stethoscope And Walk
13. The Rolling Stones, Down In The Hole
14. Queen, The March Of The Black Queen
15. Bob Dylan, As I Went Out One Morning
16. George Harrison, It’s What You Value
17. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Don’t Come Around Here No More
18. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Southern Accents
19. Deep Purple, Johnny’s Band
20. Concrete Blonde, Walking In London
21. R.E.M., Lotus
22. Black Country Communion, Burn (live)
23. U2, Indian Summer Sky
24. Taste, Sugar Mama
25. David Gilmour, Fat Old Sun (live)
26. David Gilmour, Coming Back To Life (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 4, 2017
