1. Black Sabbath, Into The Void
2. Lou Reed, Hangin’ Round
3. The Rolling Stones, Coming Down Again
4. The Alan Parsons Project, Breakdown
5. Patti Smith, Redondo Beach
6. The Moody Blues, Reflective Smile/Veteran Cosmic Rocker
7. Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fresh Air
8. Genesis, Entangled
9. The Monkees, Daily Nightly
10. The Kinks, Predictable
11. John Lennon, Well Well Well
12. Whitesnake, Ain’t Gonna Cry No More
13. Deep Purple, This Time Around/Owed To G
14. Deep Purple, You Keep On Moving
15. The Doobie Brothers, I Cheat The Hangman
16. Jeff Beck Group, Going Down
17. The Beatles, Hey Bulldog
18. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy
19. Queen, The Prophet’s Song
20. Elton John, Burn Down The Mission/My Baby Left Me/Get Back (live from 17-11-70 album)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 9, 2017
