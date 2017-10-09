So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

1. Black Sabbath, Into The Void

2. Lou Reed, Hangin’ Round

3. The Rolling Stones, Coming Down Again

4. The Alan Parsons Project, Breakdown

5. Patti Smith, Redondo Beach

6. The Moody Blues, Reflective Smile/Veteran Cosmic Rocker

7. Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fresh Air

8. Genesis, Entangled

9. The Monkees, Daily Nightly

10. The Kinks, Predictable

11. John Lennon, Well Well Well

12. Whitesnake, Ain’t Gonna Cry No More

13. Deep Purple, This Time Around/Owed To G

14. Deep Purple, You Keep On Moving

15. The Doobie Brothers, I Cheat The Hangman

16. Jeff Beck Group, Going Down

17. The Beatles, Hey Bulldog

18. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy

19. Queen, The Prophet’s Song

20. Elton John, Burn Down The Mission/My Baby Left Me/Get Back (live from 17-11-70 album)