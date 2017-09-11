1. Queen, Innuendo
2. Steely Dan, Don’t Take Me Alive (request)
3. Deep Purple, Rat Bat Blue
4. The Rolling Stones, Terrifying
5. The Ramones, Somebody Put Something In My Drink
6. U2, Zooropa
7. Cry Of Love, Too Cold In The Winter
8. The Pretenders, My City Was Gone
9. Monster Magnet, Dopes To Infinity
10. Lucky Peterson, Ventilator Blues
11. Elton John, Ticking
12. Bruce Springsteen, Backstreets
13. Van Morrison, You Gotta Make It Through The World
14. Santana, Waiting
15. Captain Beyond, Dancing Madly Backwards (On A Sea Of Air)
16. Janis Joplin, Trust Me
17. Montrose, Space Station #5
18. John Mayall, Thoughts About Roxanne
19. Joe Jackson, A Slow Song
20. Dire Straits, Tunnel Of Love (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
