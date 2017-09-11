So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

1. Queen, Innuendo

2. Steely Dan, Don’t Take Me Alive (request)

3. Deep Purple, Rat Bat Blue

4. The Rolling Stones, Terrifying

5. The Ramones, Somebody Put Something In My Drink

6. U2, Zooropa

7. Cry Of Love, Too Cold In The Winter

8. The Pretenders, My City Was Gone

9. Monster Magnet, Dopes To Infinity

10. Lucky Peterson, Ventilator Blues

11. Elton John, Ticking

12. Bruce Springsteen, Backstreets

13. Van Morrison, You Gotta Make It Through The World

14. Santana, Waiting

15. Captain Beyond, Dancing Madly Backwards (On A Sea Of Air)

16. Janis Joplin, Trust Me

17. Montrose, Space Station #5

18. John Mayall, Thoughts About Roxanne

19. Joe Jackson, A Slow Song

20. Dire Straits, Tunnel Of Love (live)