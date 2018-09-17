So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

1. Can, Moonshake

2. King Crimson, The Talking Drum

3. The Rolling Stones, Too Tough

4. Mike Avery, Miss You (from Chicago (blues artists) Plays The Stones)

5. Paul McCartney, Who Cares

6. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Gloomy

7. The Beatles, Think For Yourself

8. Ringo Starr, Have You Seen My Baby

9. Pete Townshend, I Am An Animal

10. Kraftwerk, It’s More Fun To Compute

11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Knife Edge

12. Chicago, Skinny Boy

13. Donald Fagen, The Nightfly (request)

14. Ramones, Journey To The Center Of The Mind

15. ZZ Top, El Diablo

16. Elton John, Street Kids

17. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheatin’ Woman

18. Simon And Garfunkel, Baby Driver

19. Warren Zevon, Nighttime In The Switching Yard

20. Taste, Sinnerboy (live)

21. The Allman Brothers Band, Blackhearted Woman

22. J.Geils Band, Homework (live from Full House)

23. The Guess Who, Key