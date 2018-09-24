So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 24, 2018

1. The Rolling Stones, Around And Around (live from Love You Live El Mocambo side)

2. Motorhead, Iron Fist

3. Billy Gibbons, Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’

4. Sweet, Action

5. Slade, We’ll Bring The House Down

6. Greta Van Fleet, Highway Tune

7. Bob Seger, East Side Story

8.Patti Smith, Are You Experienced?

9. Leon Russell, Jumpin’ Jack Flash/Youngblood (live from The Concert For Bangladesh)

10. Ringo Starr, Goodnight Vienna

11. Paul McCartney, Ballroom Dancing

12. Queen, Fight From The Inside

13. Joe Jackson, What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)

14. Deep Purple, Flight Of The Rat

15. Moby Grape, 8:05

16. Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade

17. The Who, Music Must Change

18. The Byrds, Lover Of The Bayou (live)

19. Linda Ronstadt, Hey Mister, That’s Me Up On The Juke Box

20. Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine

21. Montrose, Spaceage Sacrifice

22. Blind Faith, Sleeping In The Ground (slow blues version)

23. Rod Stewart, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down

24. The Doors, The End