1. The Rolling Stones, Around And Around (live from Love You Live El Mocambo side)
2. Motorhead, Iron Fist
3. Billy Gibbons, Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’
4. Sweet, Action
5. Slade, We’ll Bring The House Down
6. Greta Van Fleet, Highway Tune
7. Bob Seger, East Side Story
8.Patti Smith, Are You Experienced?
9. Leon Russell, Jumpin’ Jack Flash/Youngblood (live from The Concert For Bangladesh)
10. Ringo Starr, Goodnight Vienna
11. Paul McCartney, Ballroom Dancing
12. Queen, Fight From The Inside
13. Joe Jackson, What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)
14. Deep Purple, Flight Of The Rat
15. Moby Grape, 8:05
16. Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade
17. The Who, Music Must Change
18. The Byrds, Lover Of The Bayou (live)
19. Linda Ronstadt, Hey Mister, That’s Me Up On The Juke Box
20. Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine
21. Montrose, Spaceage Sacrifice
22. Blind Faith, Sleeping In The Ground (slow blues version)
23. Rod Stewart, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down
24. The Doors, The End
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 24, 2018
