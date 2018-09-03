So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

The Rolling Stones, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker0

Led Zeppelin, D’Yer Ma’ker

Jethro Tull, Cross-Eyed Mary

Bad Company, Don’t Let Me Down

Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads

The Who, Eminence Front

Black Sabbath, Lady Evil

AC/DC, The Furor

Yes, Machine Messiah

Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention, Help, I’m A Rock

Van Morrison, Help Me (live)

Gov’t Mule, Soulshine

The Doobie Brothers, Dark Eyed Cajun Woman

The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live at Fillmore East)

Pink Floyd, Sheep

Bob Dylan, With God On Our Side

Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On

Rainbow, Sixteenth Century Greensleeves

The Rolling Stones, Going Home

outtros: The Rolling Stones, Piano Instrumental (from Dirty Work)