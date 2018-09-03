So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

- The Rolling Stones, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker0
- Led Zeppelin, D’Yer Ma’ker
- Jethro Tull, Cross-Eyed Mary
- Bad Company, Don’t Let Me Down
- Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
- The Who, Eminence Front
- Black Sabbath, Lady Evil
- AC/DC, The Furor
- Yes, Machine Messiah
- Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention, Help, I’m A Rock
- Van Morrison, Help Me (live)
- Gov’t Mule, Soulshine
- The Doobie Brothers, Dark Eyed Cajun Woman
- The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live at Fillmore East)
- Pink Floyd, Sheep
- Bob Dylan, With God On Our Side
- Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On
- Rainbow, Sixteenth Century Greensleeves
- The Rolling Stones, Going Home
- outtros: The Rolling Stones, Piano Instrumental (from Dirty Work)
- Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost (instrumental)