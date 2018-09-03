So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

Leave a comment
  1. The Rolling Stones, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker0
  2. Led Zeppelin, D’Yer Ma’ker
  3. Jethro Tull, Cross-Eyed Mary
  4. Bad Company, Don’t Let Me Down
  5. Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
  6. The Who, Eminence Front
  7. Black Sabbath, Lady Evil
  8. AC/DC, The Furor
  9. Yes, Machine Messiah
  10. Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention, Help, I’m A Rock
  11. Van Morrison, Help Me (live)
  12. Gov’t Mule, Soulshine
  13. The Doobie Brothers, Dark Eyed Cajun Woman
  14. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live at Fillmore East)
  15. Pink Floyd, Sheep
  16. Bob Dylan, With God On Our Side
  17. Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On
  18. Rainbow, Sixteenth Century Greensleeves
  19. The Rolling Stones, Going Home
  20. outtros: The Rolling Stones, Piano Instrumental (from Dirty Work)
  21. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost (instrumental)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.