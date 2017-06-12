So Old It’s New set list: Monday, June 12, 2017

Visit Bald Boy on Facebook for more…

1. Black Sabbath, Hand Of Doom

2. Black Sabbath, Supernaut

3. Black Sabbath, Neon Knights

4. Marianne Faithfull, Witches’ Song

5. The Rolling Stones, Hot Stuff

6. Ted Nugent, Baby Please Don’t Go (live)

7. The Clash, The Right Profile

8. Joe Jackson, Wild West

9. Blondie, Accidents Never Happen

10. April Wine, Drop Your Guns

11. Johnny Cash, (Ghost) Riders In The Sky

12. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain

13. Curtis Mayfield, Freddie’s Dead (Theme From Superfly)

14. Grateful Dead, Box Of Rain

15. Mott The Hoople, Marionette

16. Queen, Seaside Rendezvous

17. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind

18. Robbie Robertson, Go Back To Your Woods

19. Ten Years After, Sugar The Road

20. Rainbow, Sixteenth Century Greensleeves

21. The Ramones, She Talks To Rainbows

22. Dire Straits, Ride Across The River

23. The Brothers Johnson, Strawberry Letter 23

24. Jeff Beck, Freeway Jam

25. Bruce Springsteen, Point Blank

26. Talking Heads, The Great Curve