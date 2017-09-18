Starfish and Coffee Episode #15

And just like that, Starfish and Coffee is 15 episodes old. Wow! Where did the time go? Next week – the Sweet Sixteen.

The Sunday September 17, 2017 episode was a jolly good show. We played new music from The Barenaked Ladies and The Philosopher Kings, along with classics from “Weird Al” and New Kids On The Block. Yes, you read that right. NKOTB. We also launched our Splash N’ Boots VIP Ticket Give-Away Contest. Plus, we had not one, but two ‘What’s That Sound’ sound challenges put together by Little Beat. You can find out more about the contest, and get your ballots to enter, at the top of our Facebook Page.

THE MUSIC

—————————-

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Ray Charles – Hit the Road Jack

3. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – Roar

4. 8-Bit Universe – Shut Up and Dance (8-bit version)

5. Chuck Berry – You Never Can Tell

6. The Philosopher Kings – Still the One

7. Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive

8. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Eat It

9. New Kids On The Block – Step by Step

10. 8-Bit Universe – Shake It Off (8-bit version)

11. Splash ‘N Boots – Hey!

12. The Reklaws – Hometown Kids

13. Barenaked Ladies – Lookin’ Up

14. Serena Ryder – Got Your Number

15. Hall & Oates – You Make My Dreams

16. Spencer Davis Group – Gimme Some Lovin’ (Single Mix)

17. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy

18. 8-Bit Universe – Smells Like Teen Spirit (8-bit version)

19. Buckner & Garcia – Pac-Man Fever