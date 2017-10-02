Starfish and Coffee – Episode #17

Bottles and cans, just clap your hands! DJ Starfish and Little Beat were at it again with another dope episode of Starfish and Coffee​ on October 1, 2017!

Little Beat brought a crazy hard “What’s That Sound?” sound challenge, with two lollipops that were only different in colour. Spoiler alert – somehow DJ Starfish knows what purple sounds like. As for the music, well by now you know that you can’t go wrong when listening to Starfish and Coffee.

Oh, this week’s episode features a special treat for fans of The Simpsons. We played the song from the ‘Land of Chocolate’ scene.

THE MUSIC

—————————-

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Capital Cities – Safe and Sound

3. Pickin’ On Series – Safe and Sound

4. The Kerplunks – Cake

5. Ella Fitzgerald – Old McDonald

6. Laurie Johnson – Happy-Go-Lively

7. Spice Girls – Stop

8. Mariah Carey – Fantasy

9. Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

10. Eurythmics vs. Steve Angello – Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of These)

11. Tegan and Sara – Closer

12. Supergrass – Alright

13. Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky

14. Nathan Willett – Saturday

15. Mike Phirman – WHat Makes the Breakfast?

16. Shad – Rose Garden

17. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Space Cadet