Starfish and Coffee – Episode #17

Bottles and cans, just clap your hands! DJ Starfish and Little Beat were at it again with another dope episode of Starfish and Coffee on October 1, 2017!
Little Beat brought a crazy hard “What’s That Sound?” sound challenge, with two lollipops that were only different in colour. Spoiler alert – somehow DJ Starfish knows what purple sounds like. As for the music, well by now you know that you can’t go wrong when listening to Starfish and Coffee.
Oh, this week’s episode features a special treat for fans of The Simpsons. We played the song from the ‘Land of Chocolate’ scene.
THE MUSIC
—————————-
1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
2. Capital Cities – Safe and Sound
3. Pickin’ On Series – Safe and Sound
4. The Kerplunks – Cake
5. Ella Fitzgerald – Old McDonald
6. Laurie Johnson – Happy-Go-Lively
7. Spice Girls – Stop
8. Mariah Carey – Fantasy
9. Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
10. Eurythmics vs. Steve Angello – Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of These)
11. Tegan and Sara – Closer
12. Supergrass – Alright
13. Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky
14. Nathan Willett – Saturday
15. Mike Phirman – WHat Makes the Breakfast?
16. Shad – Rose Garden
17. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Space Cadet