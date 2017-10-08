Starfish and Coffee – Episode #18 (10.08.17)

Take a look, it’s in a book!

Starfish and Coffee turned it up for Episode #18 with some of the tightest music played to date. DJ Starfish and Little Beat brought out a new song by Beck, we got our capes on with the theme song from DC Superhero Girls and rocked it with ‘Last Nite’ by The Strokes.

For all you fans of Little Beat’s ‘What’s That Sound?’ Sound Challenge, we had monster of a challenge for this episode!

Playlist:

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Major Lazer – Lean On

3. Beck – Up All Night

4. The Ting Tings – Shut Up And Let Me Go

5. Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

6. Tanika Charles – Two Steps

7. Danny Michel – What Colour Are You?

8. Journey – Any Way You Want It

9. The Strokes – Last Nite

10. No Doubt – Just A Girl

11. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Mozartistic

12. Barry Louis Polisar – I’ve Got A Dog And My Dog’s Name Is Cat

13. Counting Crows – Mr. Jones

14. The Stills – I’m With You

15. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi

15. Bg Studios – Where In The World Is Carmen San Diego

16. Sing Cast – Auditions

17. Jordyn Kane – Get Your Cape On

18 Michael Jackson – Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough