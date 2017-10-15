Starfish and Coffee – Episode #19 (10.15.17)

Lend me some sugar, I am your neighbour! The October 15 episode of Starfish and Coffee Radio was a fast and wild musical ride. Episode #19 featured music from Stevie Wonder, Icona Pop, David Bowie, StoryBots and more! DJ Starfish took the show to a whole other level by playing a cover version of ‘Starfish and Coffee’ to start the show. You have to listen to this take on the song!

Little Beat brought out a new tricky ‘What’s That Sound?’ Sound Challenge. This time it was a trick or treat sized box of Smarties vs. a half-filled box of Tic-Tacs.

Playlist:

1. Renee & Friends, ft. Maya Rudolph – Starfish and Coffee

2. Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River

3. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke

4. Mista Cookie Jar & The Chocolate Chips – Inner Child Rock

5. StoryBots – Everybody Love Oranges

6. Phoenix – J-Boy

7. Icona Pop – GIRLS GIRLS

8. Tiesto, Stargate & Aloe Blacc – Carry You Home

9. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch – Good Vibrations

10. Arcade Fire – Rebellion (Lies)

11. Stompin’ Tom Conors – The Hockey Song

12. Frances England – Jacques Cousteau

13. Grenadilla – Sitting On Top Of The World

14. Barenaked Ladies – Lookin’ Up

15. David Bowie – Golden Years

16. Bob Sinclair & Gary Pine – Love Generation