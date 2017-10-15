Starfish and Coffee – Episode #19 (10.15.17)

Lend me some sugar, I am your neighbour! The October 15 episode of Starfish and Coffee Radio was a fast and wild musical ride. Episode #19 featured music from Stevie Wonder, Icona Pop, David Bowie, StoryBots and more! DJ Starfish took the show to a whole other level by playing a cover version of ‘Starfish and Coffee’ to start the show. You have to listen to this take on the song!
Little Beat brought out a new tricky ‘What’s That Sound?’ Sound Challenge. This time it was a trick or treat sized box of Smarties vs. a half-filled box of Tic-Tacs.
Playlist:
1. Renee & Friends, ft. Maya Rudolph – Starfish and Coffee
2. Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River
3. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke
4. Mista Cookie Jar & The Chocolate Chips – Inner Child Rock
5. StoryBots – Everybody Love Oranges
6. Phoenix – J-Boy
7. Icona Pop – GIRLS GIRLS
8. Tiesto, Stargate & Aloe Blacc – Carry You Home
9. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch – Good Vibrations
10. Arcade Fire – Rebellion (Lies)
11. Stompin’ Tom Conors – The Hockey Song
12. Frances England – Jacques Cousteau
13. Grenadilla – Sitting On Top Of The World
14. Barenaked Ladies – Lookin’ Up
15. David Bowie – Golden Years
16. Bob Sinclair & Gary Pine – Love Generation