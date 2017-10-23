Starfish and Coffee – Episode #20 (10.22.17)

East side to the west side, no diggity the October 22nd episode of Starfish and Coffee Radio was where it was at. DJ Starfish and Little Beat blasted some killer tunes on the TWENTIETH episode of the show! The Roots, Guns N’ Roses, Nelly Furtado, Lil Deuce Deuce and Parry Gripp all represent this week.

Little Beat also blasted some speakers with some of her shouts of excitement for the Halloween edition of Starfish and Coffee Radio coming up on October 29th! Episode #20 has another super crazy hard ‘What’s That Sound?’ sound challenge. It’s Kinder Surprise Egg vs. Knock-Off Silly Putty Egg. Two eggs will enter, one egg will leave. http://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/Starfish%20and%20Coffee%20-%20Episode%2020.mp3

Playlist:

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. She & Him – In the Sun

3. Sarah Jane Scouten – Coupe De Ville Rag

4. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – My Heart Will Go On

5. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – My Heart Will Go On

6. Lil Deuce Deuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep

7. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

8. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

9. Parry Gripp – Chicken Tender

10. Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride

11. Bill Withers – Lovely Day

12. The Beatles – Twis and Shout

13. The Marvelettes – Please Mr. Postman

14. Nelly Furtado – Turn Off The Light

15. Snow – Informer

16. The Roots – We Have Fun

17. John Lennon – Stand By Me

18. Toronto – Your Daddy Don’t Know