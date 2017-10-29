Starfish and Coffee – Episode #21 (10.29.17)

I was working in the lab late one night, when my eyes beheld an eerie sight….it was the Starfish and Coffee Halloween Special!

What an amazing and fun show Starfish and Coffee had on Sunday October 29th! It was no monster mash. It was a full on Halloween music bash! DJ Spookfish (aka DJ Starfish) and Little Meow (aka Little Beat) scared up a super sweet mix of Halloween related music, had everyone in stitches with Halloween jokes and talked about clever and easy to make costumes. Oh, and we had another tricky ‘What’s That Sound?’ sound challenge.

Make sure to listen to this episode and let it be the soundtrack to your family Halloween dance party!

PLAYLIST

—————————–

1. Whodini – Freaks Come Out At Night

2. Michael Jackson – Thriller

3. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters

4. Stevie Wonder – Superstition

5. X-Files TV Theme

6. Twilight Zone TV Theme

7. The Addams Family TV Theme

8. Richard O’Brien – Time Warp

9. Bobby “Boris” Picket & The Crypt Keepers – Monster Mash

10. David Seville – Witch Doctor

11. Sheb Wooley – The Purple People Eater

12. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer

13. Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf

14. The Archies – Sugar, Sugar

15. Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

16. New Edition – Candy Girl

17. Glee Cast – Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead

18. Crash Test Dummies – The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead

19. Casper The Friendly Ghost TV Theme

20. The California Honeydrops – Pumpkin Pie

21. The White Stripes – Little Ghost

22. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I Put A Spell On You