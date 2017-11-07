Starfish and Coffee – Episode #22 (11.05.17)

Episode #22 of Starfish and Coffee Radio is in the books! DJ Starfish held down the fort as Little Beatwas attending the wedding of two of her stuffies, Hannah the Hedgehog and Greedo the Frog. Word on the street is that it was a very lovely wedding and the guests danced the night away to the magical tunes from Starfish and Coffee Radio. The music was magical this week with the likes of David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, songs from the Little Mermaid and the upcoming Trolls Holiday TV special, new music from Brian Fallon and Franz Ferdinand and loads more!

