Starfish and Coffee – Episode #22 (11.05.17)

Episode #22 of Starfish and Coffee Radio is in the books! DJ Starfish held down the fort as Little Beatwas attending the wedding of two of her stuffies, Hannah the Hedgehog and Greedo the Frog. Word on the street is that it was a very lovely wedding and the guests danced the night away to the magical tunes from Starfish and Coffee Radio. The music was magical this week with the likes of David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, songs from the Little Mermaid and the upcoming Trolls Holiday TV special, new music from Brian Fallon and Franz Ferdinand and loads more!
PLAYLIST
- Renee & Friends Ft. Maya Rudolph – Starfish and Coffee
- David Bowie – Sound and Vision
- Brian Fallon – Forget Me Not
- Metric – Everybody has a Talent
- Vampire Weekend – Holiday
- Caspar Babypants – My Pants Are On Vacation
- Belle & Sebastian – You Can Do It If You Try
- Joel Plaskett Emergency – Nowhere With You
- The Tragically Hip – In View
- Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending
- The Little Mermaid Soundtrack / Samuel E. Wright – Under The Sea
- Kygo Ft. John Newman – Never Let You Go
- Redbone – Come and Get Your Love (single edit)
- Billy Preston – Nothing From Nothing
- Trolls Holiday Soundtrack (Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake) – Love Train
- Madonna – Holiday
- Amy Winehouse – Monkey Man
- Donavon Frankenreiter – Your Heart