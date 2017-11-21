Starfish And Coffee

Starfish and Coffee – Episode #24 (11.19.17)

Ah, push it! Ah, push it! Push it real good! The music was super fly on Starfish and Coffee Radio this week! With a playlist that was overflowin’, DJ Starfish and Little Beat kept the talking to a minimum and the music to the max. Check out episode #24 of Starfish and Coffee Radio to get down with this latest family-friendly dance mix.

Playlist:

  1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
  2. Biz Markie – Pancakes & Syrup
  3. RUN-D.M.C. – It’s Tricky
  4. Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
  5. Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie
  6. Martha High – A Little Taste of Soul
  7. The Muppets – The Muppet Show Theme
  8. Frances England – Bicycle
  9. The Be Good Tanyas – The Littlest Birds
  10. The Go! Team – Ladyflash
  11. Elvis Costelle & The Attractions – Pump It Up
  12. Mika – Grace Kelly
  13. Lil Deuce Deuce – Everybody Do The Flop
  14. Grenadilla – Sitting On Top Of The World
  15. Meghan Trainor – Better When I’m Dancin’
  16. Splash N’ Boots – Be With You
  17. They Might Be Giants – Hot Dog!
  18. Metric – Breathing Underwater
  19. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
  20. New Radicals – You Get What You Give

