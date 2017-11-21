Starfish and Coffee – Episode #24 (11.19.17)

Ah, push it! Ah, push it! Push it real good! The music was super fly on Starfish and Coffee Radio this week! With a playlist that was overflowin’, DJ Starfish and Little Beat kept the talking to a minimum and the music to the max. Check out episode #24 of Starfish and Coffee Radio to get down with this latest family-friendly dance mix.
Playlist:
- Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
- Biz Markie – Pancakes & Syrup
- RUN-D.M.C. – It’s Tricky
- Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
- Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie
- Martha High – A Little Taste of Soul
- The Muppets – The Muppet Show Theme
- Frances England – Bicycle
- The Be Good Tanyas – The Littlest Birds
- The Go! Team – Ladyflash
- Elvis Costelle & The Attractions – Pump It Up
- Mika – Grace Kelly
- Lil Deuce Deuce – Everybody Do The Flop
- Grenadilla – Sitting On Top Of The World
- Meghan Trainor – Better When I’m Dancin’
- Splash N’ Boots – Be With You
- They Might Be Giants – Hot Dog!
- Metric – Breathing Underwater
- The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
- New Radicals – You Get What You Give