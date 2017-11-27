Starfish and Coffee – episode #25 (11.26.17)

And just like that Starfish and Coffee Radio turns 25 episodes old! Thanks to everyone who has listened and supported the show!

Little Beat and DJ Starfish put together a wild musical ride on the November 26th show, with music from a young Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Yo Gabba Gabba, Aretha Franklin and more!

Please note that we had some recording issues and so the show’s intro did not make it into episode 25’s podcast.

Playlist:

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Michael Jackson – Rockin’ Robin

3. Sister Sledge – We Are Family

4. Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady

5. CHIC – Good Times

6. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

7. Ramones – Surfin’ Bird

8. The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari

9. Gloria Estefan & the Miami Sound Machine – Conga

10. Yo Gabba Gabba w. Weird Science – Go Crazy Remix

11. The Boomtang Boys – Popcorn – Microwave Mix

12. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby

13. David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure

14. Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

15. Feist – 1234

16. K’NAAN – Wavin’ Flag

17. The Beatles – Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da