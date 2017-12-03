Starfish and Coffee – episode #26 (12.03.17)

OMG, it was a wild and funky dance party on Starfish and Coffee Radio this week! Just check out the playlist below to see what tracks were thrown down. Better yet, listen the episode on demand now!

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Kenny Loggins – Footloose

3. Spice Girls – Spice Up Your Life

4. Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello

5. Bran Van 3000 – Astounded

6. Soulstack – Stone Cold Man

7. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy

8. Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby

9. The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl

10. Blondie – One Way Or Another

11. Lisa Loeb – Turn It Down (The Air Band Song)

12. Reading Rainbow Theme

13. The Trolls Movie – Move Your Feet / D.A.N.C.E. / It’s a Sunshine Day

14. Parry Gripp – Snacky Snacktime

15. Josh Gad (Frozen Original Soundtrack) – In Summer

16. U2 – The Showman (Little More Better)

17. Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

18. Stevie Wonder – For Once In My Life