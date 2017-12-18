Starfish and Coffee – episode #28 (12.17.17)

Wham bam, thank you flim flam! Well polar bears and penguins, we had another cool episode of Starfish and Coffee Radio on Sunday December 17th. DJ Starfish believes that this was probably our silliest collection of songs yet. You just have to check it out. Listen to episode #28 HERE and now:

Stay tuned on Sunday December 24 at 6:30 pm where we’ll go live with our holiday episode.

Next week we’ll be putting up a 2 hour mixtape so you can dance in the New Year with some family-friendly beats!

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. The Foundations – Build Me Up Buttercup

3. Perry Como – Papa Love Mambo

4. Deee-Lite – Groove Is In The Heart

5. The Pop Ups – Robot Dane

6. Jessie J. ft. B.o.B. – Price Tag

7. 6ix Toys ft. Connie Lush – Paint The Toon

8. Run-D.M.C. – My Adidas

9. Red Yarn – Hop Little Squirrel

10. The Bird and the Bee – Cover Your Mouth

11. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Foil

12. Lorde – Royals

13. Arcade Fire – Everything Now

14. R.E.M. – Shiny Happy People

15. Barnes & Barnes – Fish Heads

16. The Vestibules – I Don’t Want To Go To Toronto

17. Barenaked Ladies – Lookin’ Up

18. Matisyahu – Happy Hanukkah