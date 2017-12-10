Starfish and Coffee – episode #28 (December 10, 2017)

Starfish and Coffee Radio episode #28 was off the charts! That’s a fact, Jack! DJ Starfish kept things super karate good with music from Phoenix, Etta James, My Little Pony, Sam Roberts Band and Spider-Man. Plus, there were Star Wars jokes!

Listen to episode #28 here and now to catch all of the fun!

Also, keep an eye out for Starfish and Coffee’s 2ish hour family New Year’s Eve dance party mix! You’ll be able to play it on demand and dance in 2018 with family friendly fun!

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Etta James – Something’s Got a Hold On Me

3. Louis Jordan & His Tympani Five – Beans and Corn Bread

4. Little Eva – Let’s Turkey Trot

5. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Hang On Sloopy

6. Phoenix – Lisztomania

7. MGMT – Kids

8. Alessia Cara – Kids

9. My Little Pony Theme Song

10. Irene Cara – Flashdance…What a Feeling

11. Modest Mouse – Float On

12. Sam Roberts Band – Float On

13. Best Coast – Taking Turns

14. Lisa Loeb – I’m a Little Coconut

15. The Shins – Australia

16. Colony House – Growin’ Up

17. Brian Setzer Orchestra – Jump Jive An ‘Wail

18. We Bear Bears Theme Songs

19. Mexican Institute of Sound – Jalale

20. Michael Bublé – Spider-Man Theme Song (Junkie XL mix)