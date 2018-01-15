Starfish and Coffee – episode #32 (01.14.18)

Yabba dabba doo, Starfish and Coffee Radio episode #32. We rocked the party, rocked the party right with a bumpin’ mix of music. See the playlist below for proof of that or, better yet, click LISTEN to episode #32 and hear for yourself without peeking at the playlist. This episode also introduced a new segment with DJ Starfish recapping some weird/quirky news stories, like the one about the guy who stole about $400 worth of beef jerky.
Playlist
1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
2. Lemon Jelly – Nice Weather For Ducks
3. Youngblood Hawke – We Come Running
4. Passion Pit – Sleepyhead
5. Grouplove – Tongue Tied
6. WALK THE MOON – One Foot
7. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – (Meet) The Flintstones (live)
8. Harry Nilsson – Coconut
9. Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
10. The Lion King Soundtrack – Hakuna Matata
11. The Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go
12. Lady Gaga – Poker Face
13. Fefe Dobson – Legacy
14. Mike PHirman – I-C-A-N-T-S-P-E-L-L
15. Gord Downie – The East Wind
16. Barenaked Ladies – Lookin’ Up