Starfish and Coffee – episode #33 (01.21.18)

Oh Mickey you’re so fine you’re so fine you blow my mind! Hey, Mickey hey, hey, hey Mickey! Starfish and Coffee Radio this week was mind blowing! The music was one fire! Don’t believe me? Check out the playlist or just jump right in and listen to the show HERE!

The Starfish and Coffee Radio family are going on a holiday and taking a vacation, so Starfish and Coffee is doing a first and will be playing a rerun on Sunday January 28th. Tune in then for a classic episode of the show.

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Robbie Williams, Olly Murs – I Wan’na Be Like You

3. Bleachers – I Miss Those Days

4. Felix Cartal – Get What You Give

5. The Little Mermaid Soundtrack – Under The Sea

6. Belle & Sebastian – The Same Star

7. Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The Feeling

8. Toni Basil – Mickey

9. DJ Chipman – Peanut Butter Jelly Time

10. Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – You’ve Got A Friend

11. The 5,6,7,8’s – Woo Hoo

12. Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait

13. Splash ‘N Boots – Donkey Walk

14. Spirit Of The West – Home For A Rest

15. The Reklaws – Hometown Kids

16. Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks