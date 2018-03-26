STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO #40 (03.25.18)

And so we say goodnight to the Starfish and Coffee Radio name. Episode #40 features a wild hour of music plus so many fun stories from Little Beat and DJ Starfish. This is a fitting way to close the Starfish and Coffee Radio experience.

In case you have not heard, the show is getting a new name starting on the Sunday April 1, 2018 broadcast. The show will still broadcast live-to-air from 6:30 – 7:30 pm on Sundays on 102.7FM CKMS at radiowaterloo.ca/listen. However, the team is going to sparkle things up with the new name. Catch the first episode of the show next week!

Playlist

1. Starfish and Coffee Radio (show theme)

2. The Clash – Train in Vain

3. Beck – Up All Night

4. I’m From Barcelona – The Painter

5. Lil Deuce Deuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep

6. Nice Horse – Pony Up

7. Kings of Leon – The Bucket

8. Daft Punk – Around the World

9. The Muppets – The Muppet Show Theme

10. Brian Fallon – A Wonderful Life

11. Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise

12. Chitty Bang – All Things Go

13. Fatboy Slim – Praise You

14. If You Love Someone – The Veronicas

15. Carly Rae Jepsen – Every Where You Look (The Fuller House Theme)

16. Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen

17. The Muppets – Popcorn

18. The Beatles – Hello Goodbye