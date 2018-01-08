Starfish and Coffee Radio – episode #31 (01.08.18)

Whoa! That’s good squishy. Episode #31 of Starfish and Coffee Radio saw the return of Little Beat in the studio after a bit of a break. DJ Starfish and Little Beat kept things fun and funner talking about their recent trip to SeaLife Michigan and Legoland Discovery Center Michigan.

The music was solid, featuring music from the Spice Girls, Kid N’ Play, Alvvays, My Little Pony and more!

Playlist

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Spice Girls – Wannabe

3. Lisa Loeb – I’m a Little Coconut

4. Seanster and the Monsters – Whales Are Bigger Than Dinosaurs

5. Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride

6. Meghan Trainor – Good To Be Alive

7. Daft Punk – Da Funk

8. Puffy AmiYumi – Teen Titans Theme

9. U2 vs. Kygo – You’re The Best Thing About Me (remix)

10. Avicci ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together

11. My Little Pony Theme (remix)

12. WWE/CFO$ – Turn It Up (Bayley)

13. Kid ‘N Play – Rollin’ With Kid ‘N Play

14. Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

15. WWE/CFO$ – Sky’s The Limit (Sasha Banks)

16. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Captain Underpants Theme

17. Alvvays – Hey

18. The Aquabats! – SuperRad

19. Barenaked Ladies – One Week

20. Zeus – Miss My Friends