STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – Episode #34 (02.11.18)

Yo, Starfish and Coffee Radio was doin it and doin it and doin it well on episode #34! We went in the wayback machine to travel to back to the 90’s! We played some phat music and had a fresh time. This episode is certified diggity dank!

PLAYLIST

1. The Simpsons TV show theme

2. Prince – Starfish and Coffee

3. Will Smith – Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme

4. Vanilla Ice – Ice, Ice Baby

5. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This

6. SNAP! – The Power

7. Snow – Informer

8. Haddaway – What is Love

9. Len – Steal My Sunshine

10. The Cardigans – Lovefool

11. The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

12. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy

13. U2 – Mysterious Ways

14. Spice Girls – Wannabe

15. Will Smith – Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It

16. SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song

17. Crash Test Dummies – The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead

18. Madonna – Vogue