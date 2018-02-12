STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – Episode #34 (02.11.18)

Yo, Starfish and Coffee Radio was doin it and doin it and doin it well on episode #34! We went in the wayback machine to travel to back to the 90’s! We played some phat music and had a fresh time. This episode is certified diggity dank!
PLAYLIST
1. The Simpsons TV show theme
2. Prince – Starfish and Coffee
3. Will Smith – Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme
4. Vanilla Ice – Ice, Ice Baby
5. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This
6. SNAP! – The Power
7. Snow – Informer
8. Haddaway – What is Love
9. Len – Steal My Sunshine
10. The Cardigans – Lovefool
11. The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
12. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy
13. U2 – Mysterious Ways
14. Spice Girls – Wannabe
15. Will Smith – Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It
16. SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song
17. Crash Test Dummies – The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
18. Madonna – Vogue