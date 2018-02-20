Starfish and Coffee Radio – Episode #35 (02.18.18)

Episode #35 of Starfish and Coffee Radio was fab, baby! The show was dedicated to the Beatles. We played Beatles’ originals, covers by the Beatles and covers of Beatles songs.
PLAYLIST
1. Richie Havens – Here Comes The Sun
2. The Beatles – She Love You (live)
3. Lady Madonna
4. The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night
5. The Beatles – Revolution
6. The Beatles – Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
7. Ramsey Lewis – Day Tripper
8. Stevie Wonder – We Can Work It Out
9. The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven (live)
10. Chris Cornell & The Beat Bugs – Drive My Car
11. The Beatles – Paperback Writer
12. The Beatles – We Can Work It Out
13. The Beatles – Twist and Shout (live)
14. The Beatles – Hello, Goodbye
15. Quincy Jones – A Hard Day’s Night.
16. Jim Sturgess – I’ve Just Seen A Face
17. Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun
18. The Beatles – Yellow Sumbarine
19. Raffi – Octopus’s Garden
20. The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hid Your Love Away
21. The Beatles – All You Need Is Love
22. The Beatles – The End