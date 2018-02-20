Starfish and Coffee Radio – Episode #35 (02.18.18)

Episode #35 of Starfish and Coffee Radio was fab, baby! The show was dedicated to the Beatles. We played Beatles’ originals, covers by the Beatles and covers of Beatles songs.

PLAYLIST

1. Richie Havens – Here Comes The Sun

2. The Beatles – She Love You (live)

3. Lady Madonna

4. The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night

5. The Beatles – Revolution

6. The Beatles – Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

7. Ramsey Lewis – Day Tripper

8. Stevie Wonder – We Can Work It Out

9. The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven (live)

10. Chris Cornell & The Beat Bugs – Drive My Car

11. The Beatles – Paperback Writer

12. The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

13. The Beatles – Twist and Shout (live)

14. The Beatles – Hello, Goodbye

15. Quincy Jones – A Hard Day’s Night.

16. Jim Sturgess – I’ve Just Seen A Face

17. Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun

18. The Beatles – Yellow Sumbarine

19. Raffi – Octopus’s Garden

20. The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hid Your Love Away

21. The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

22. The Beatles – The End