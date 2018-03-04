STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – EPISODE #37 (03.04.18)

We march forth on episode #37 of Starfish and Coffee Radio. It is a non-stop dance party, with sounds from the worlds of soul, EDM and indie-pop.

DJ Starfish drops a bombshell about some upcoming changes to the show. You have to listen to find out what’s going on.

PLAYLIST

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. WALK THE MOON – Anna Sun

3. CHVRCHES – Clearest Blue

4. Baron Von Rumblebuss – Flush the Toilet

5. KISS – Rock And Roll All Nite

6. Henry Mancini – The Pink Panther Theme

7. Booker T. & the M.G.’s

8. Lyn Collins – Think (About It) – single version

9. Five Alarm Funk – We Play The Funk (ft. Bootsy Collins)

10. Nikki Yanofsky – Jeepers Creepers 2.0

11. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Harvey the Wonder Hamster

12. Parry Gripp – Narwhal Eating a Bagel

13. Medeski Martin & Wood – Let’s Go Everywhere

14. Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (Will Sparks remix)

15. Alvvays – Hey

16. Santigold – Banshee

17. Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime

18. Sleigh Bells – Rill Rill

19. David Bowie – Sound and Vision (1999 remastered version)