STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – EPISODE #37 (03.04.18)

We march forth on episode #37 of Starfish and Coffee Radio. It is a non-stop dance party, with sounds from the worlds of soul, EDM and indie-pop.
DJ Starfish drops a bombshell about some upcoming changes to the show. You have to listen to find out what’s going on.
PLAYLIST
1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
2. WALK THE MOON – Anna Sun
3. CHVRCHES – Clearest Blue
4. Baron Von Rumblebuss – Flush the Toilet
5. KISS – Rock And Roll All Nite
6. Henry Mancini – The Pink Panther Theme
7. Booker T. & the M.G.’s
8. Lyn Collins – Think (About It) – single version
9. Five Alarm Funk – We Play The Funk (ft. Bootsy Collins)
10. Nikki Yanofsky – Jeepers Creepers 2.0
11. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Harvey the Wonder Hamster
12. Parry Gripp – Narwhal Eating a Bagel
13. Medeski Martin & Wood – Let’s Go Everywhere
14. Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (Will Sparks remix)
15. Alvvays – Hey
16. Santigold – Banshee
17. Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
18. Sleigh Bells – Rill Rill
19. David Bowie – Sound and Vision (1999 remastered version)