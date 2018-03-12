STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – EPISODE #38 (03.11.18)

DJ Starfish dishes up a non-stop dance party in episode #38 of Starfish and Coffee Radio! This episode features no interruptions and virtually no talk – just music. Just the bestest music.
PLAYLIST
1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)
2. Five Alarm Funk – Wheels on the Bus
3. Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie
4. Songs To Wear Pants To – Pink Fluffy Unicorns
5. Shakira – Try Everything
6. Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending
7. Icona Pop – GIRLS GIRLS
8. Bleachers – I Miss Those Days
9. Capital Cities – Vowels
10. of Montreal – Brush Brush Brush
11. Andrew & Polly – I Wanna Be a Giraffe
12. New Edition – Candy Girl
13. Chubby Checker – Let’s Twist Again
14. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Bored is a Bad Word
15. George Ezra – Paradise
16. The Black Keys – Gotta Get Away
17. Felix Cartel – Get What You Give
18. Avicii – Lonely Together (ft. Rita Ora)
19. Amy Winehouse – Monkey Man
20. CFO$ – Turn It Up (Bayley)