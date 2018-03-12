STARFISH AND COFFEE RADIO – EPISODE #38 (03.11.18)

DJ Starfish dishes up a non-stop dance party in episode #38 of Starfish and Coffee Radio! This episode features no interruptions and virtually no talk – just music. Just the bestest music.

PLAYLIST

1. Prince – Starfish and Coffee (show theme)

2. Five Alarm Funk – Wheels on the Bus

3. Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie

4. Songs To Wear Pants To – Pink Fluffy Unicorns

5. Shakira – Try Everything

6. Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending

7. Icona Pop – GIRLS GIRLS

8. Bleachers – I Miss Those Days

9. Capital Cities – Vowels

10. of Montreal – Brush Brush Brush

11. Andrew & Polly – I Wanna Be a Giraffe

12. New Edition – Candy Girl

13. Chubby Checker – Let’s Twist Again

14. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Bored is a Bad Word

15. George Ezra – Paradise

16. The Black Keys – Gotta Get Away

17. Felix Cartel – Get What You Give

18. Avicii – Lonely Together (ft. Rita Ora)

19. Amy Winehouse – Monkey Man

20. CFO$ – Turn It Up (Bayley)