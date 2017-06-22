Starfish and Coffee is the soundtrack to your family dance party. We go live to air every Sunday night from 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

DJs Starfish and Little Beat dish out music for the whole family to groove to. Kid-friendly tracks from the likes of the Black Keys, Feist, The Jackson 5, The Ramones, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and David Bowie are played together with music from some of the best children’s musicians that won’t annoy the parents, like Big Block Singsong, Parry Gripp, Cookie Monster, Jennifer Gasoi and Uncle Dox.

Check out our Facebook page to get Spotify playlists and follow what we are up to. https://www.facebook.com/StarfishAndCoffeeRadio/