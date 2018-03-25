Thank you, thank you, thank you

The Friends of CKMS Appreciation Event was a great success!

Huge thanks to all that came out to support our funding drive.

The donors, the performers, the volunteers, together you made this all happen.

Thank you to Descendants for hosting us. A great venue, great staff, greet food, great beer…. how many times can you say great in a sentence? As many times as it applies.

More details to come, so stay tuned. And keep it tuned to 102.7FM- CKMS! Radio Waterloooooooo!

We had tons of great prizes won last night. Check out this page for info on the fine organizations that generously donated items to makes this possible: http://radiowaterloo.ca/give/thankyou/