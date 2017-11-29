The Holidays at Kultrun

November 2017
The Holiday Season at Kultrun Market
Tapestry of Life Exhibit * Giving Tuesday * Gift Baskets
Arpillera – Tapestry of Life Exhibit Closing Ceremony
Friday December 1 from 4pm to 6pm
Seven Shores Cafe 10 Regina St N Waterloo
Come see these beautiful arpilleras (tapestries) created by women in our community. Created as a response to the question "what does freedom mean to you?", these art pieces are on display at Seven Shores Community Café until December 1st. Join us for the closing ceremony of the exhibition as we enjoy coffee or tea and listen to a storyteller tell us about the pieces. Read more
Giving Tuesday
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is your chance to give back to your community. Giving Tuesday (November 28th) is a Canadian movement where companies and individuals renew their commitment to their causes and support their favourite charities. Be part of this movement which is creating positive impact on communities across Canada. Make a donation to Neruda Arts today.
Buy your Holiday Gifts
at Kultrun Market
Get a unique gift customized to your budget while supporting local and ethical business
Visit us at 8 Regina St N Waterloo
