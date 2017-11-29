The Holidays at Kultrun

The Holiday Season at Kultrun Market Tapestry of Life Exhibit * Giving Tuesday * Gift Baskets

—————————— —————————— —————- Arpillera – Tapestry of Life Exhibit Closing Ceremony Friday December 1 from 4pm to 6pm

Seven Shores Cafe 10 Regina St N Waterloo Come see these beautiful arpilleras (tapestries) created by women in our community. Created as a response to the question "what does freedom mean to you?", these art pieces are on display at Seven Shores Community Café until December 1st. Join us for the closing ceremony of the exhibition as we enjoy coffee or tea and listen to a storyteller tell us about the pieces. Read more Giving Tuesday After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is your chance to give back to your community. Giving Tuesday (November 28th) is a Canadian movement where companies and individuals renew their commitment to their causes and support their favourite charities. Be part of this movement which is creating positive impact on communities across Canada. Make a donation to Neruda Arts today. Donate Now Buy your Holiday Gifts

at Kultrun Market Get a unique gift customized to your budget while supporting local and ethical business Visit us at 8 Regina St N Waterloo