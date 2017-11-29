PSA

The Holidays at Kultrun

The Holiday Season at Kultrun Market 

Tapestry of Life Exhibit * Giving Tuesday * Gift Baskets 
Arpillera – Tapestry of Life Exhibit Closing Ceremony

Friday December 1 from 4pm to 6pm 
Seven Shores Cafe 10 Regina St N Waterloo 

Come see these beautiful arpilleras (tapestries) created by women in our community. Created as a response to the question "what does freedom mean to you?", these art pieces are on display at Seven Shores Community Café until December 1st. Join us for the closing ceremony of the exhibition as we enjoy coffee or tea and listen to a storyteller tell us about the pieces. Read more

Giving Tuesday 

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is your chance to give back to your community. Giving Tuesday (November 28th) is a Canadian movement where companies and individuals renew their commitment to their causes and support their favourite charities. Be part of this movement which is creating positive impact on communities across Canada. Make a donation to Neruda Arts today.

Buy your Holiday Gifts
at Kultrun Market 

Get a unique gift customized to your budget while supporting local and ethical business

Visit us at 8 Regina St N Waterloo

